Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes450x vs RC 125

Ather Energy 450x vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0642,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,80,538
RTO
014,773
Insurance
5,5148,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8174,461

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
    Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
    6 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
    Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
    2 Jan 2024
    Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     