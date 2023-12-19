In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki SE Price starts at 96,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of 450x up to 111 km/charge and the SE has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less