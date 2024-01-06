Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes450x vs MX3

Ather Energy 450x vs Komaki MX3

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06495,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,55095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,041

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
    Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
    6 Jan 2024
    The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
    Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
    2 Jan 2024
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     