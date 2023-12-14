In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of 450x up to 111 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
