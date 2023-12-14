Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Hop Electric OXO

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh3 Kw
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartElectric Start
Motor Power
6400 W5200 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65IP 67
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes4 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,71,217
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,64,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5146,218
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8173,680



    Latest News

    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
    Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
    12 Dec 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
