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Ather Energy 450X vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
450X vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Unicorn
BrandAther EnergyHonda
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2081 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1103 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm798 mm
Width
739 mm756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km650 km
Max Speed
90 kmph106 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,20,159
RTO
53010,143
Insurance
7,46911,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,050

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
26 Dec 2024
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
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Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

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