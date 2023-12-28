Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Honda SP 125

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06499,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,55086,017
RTO
07,411
Insurance
5,5146,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,139

