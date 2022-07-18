Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes450x vs CB350RS

Ather Energy 450x vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Max Torque
26 Nm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Continious Power
3.3 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
6400 w-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
12 hours 15 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,6852,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9501,89,905
RTO
015,192
Insurance
5,73510,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0884,628

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes