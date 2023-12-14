In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
