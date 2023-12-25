Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs GT Force Drive Plus

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W1200 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes4-5 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,03,215
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5144,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,307

