Ather Energy 450x vs Flycon Empire +

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Flycon Empire + choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06499,762
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,55089,999
RTO
07,199
Insurance
5,5142,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,144

