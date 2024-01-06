Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes40 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,30,000
RTO
010,400
Insurance
5,5143,705
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8173,097

