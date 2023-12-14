In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar NS200 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. 450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less