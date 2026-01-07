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Ather Energy 450X vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. 450X has a range of up to 126-161 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
450X vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Pulsar 150
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge-
Mileage-47.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1060 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg148 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
739 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km705 km
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesNo
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents Storage-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit.
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,05,144
RTO
5308,942
Insurance
7,4697,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,602

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
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Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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24 Dec 2025
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