In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. 450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.