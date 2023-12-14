Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Bajaj Pulsar N150

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Pulsar N150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,17,677
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,17,677
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,529

    Latest News

    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
    Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450X Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     