Ather Energy 450x vs Bajaj Dominar 250

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,97,139
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,70,720
RTO
013,988
Insurance
5,51410,291
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8174,237

