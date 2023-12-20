In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at 93,677 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. 450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less