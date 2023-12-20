Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,24,114
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,04,339
RTO
08,678
Insurance
5,5148,957
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,667

