In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
450S vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450s
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 84,341
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|122-161 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|-