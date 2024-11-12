hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes450S vs R15 V4

Ather Energy 450S vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
450S vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s R15 v4
BrandAther EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Speedometer View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg142 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km495 km
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
4,75011,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9144,266
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers