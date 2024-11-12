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Ather Energy 450S vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
450S vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Fzs-fi v3
BrandAther EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,12,693
RTO
09,015
Insurance
4,7506,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9142,759
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
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