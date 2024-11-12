In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
450S vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450s
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 84,341
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|122-161 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|-