Ather Energy 450S vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,42,800
RTO
10,39911,794
Insurance
3,70413,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,603

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 series electric scooters come claiming that they have been built to compete with 125 cc petrol scooters.
    Ather electric scooters can beat petrol models with better resale value, claims Tarun Mehta
    3 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is open to provide free help to players in the electric vehicle space to adopt its charging connector, which has been recognised as standard by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
    Ather Energy plans to share its EV charging network Ather Grid with others, aims 2,500 units by March
    4 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     