Ather Energy 450S or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl.