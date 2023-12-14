In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less