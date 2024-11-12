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HomeCompare Bikes450S vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Ather Energy 450S vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
450S vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandAther EnergyVespa
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
4,7507,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9143,516
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
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Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
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