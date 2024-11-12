In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
450S vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450s
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 84,341
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Range
|122-161 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|-