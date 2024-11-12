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HomeCompare Bikes450S vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Ather Energy 450S vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
450S vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Indicator Controller
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg152 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph127 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
4,75011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9143,648
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
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Latest Videos

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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
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Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
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Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
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Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
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