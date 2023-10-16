In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 48.16 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less