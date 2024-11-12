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Ather Energy 450S vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
450S vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Speedometer View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg143 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockMono Shock
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,18,690
RTO
09,495
Insurance
4,75010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9142,984
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
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