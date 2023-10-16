Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,07,315
RTO
10,3998,585
Insurance
3,7048,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,681

