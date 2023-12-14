In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less