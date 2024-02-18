HT Auto

Ather Energy 450S vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
450S vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Friend
BrandAther EnergyTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hr 36 Min3-5 Hrs.

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
22 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Belt drive-
Wheel Size
Front :-30.4 cm x 5.4 cm ,Rear :-30.4 cm x 6.3 cm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
Hydraulically actuated triple-piston calliper discDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Hydraulically actuated single-piston calliper discDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Chassis
Precision machined hybrid chassis-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,03,999
RTO
10,3990
Insurance
3,7044,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,328
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sporty performanceFeatures
Cons
Looks same as 450XCostly

