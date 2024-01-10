Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,37,897
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,16,700
RTO
10,39911,366
Insurance
3,7048,966
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,963

