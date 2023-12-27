In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 212 kms. ...Read More Read Less