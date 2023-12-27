Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm72 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW8500 w
Drive Type
Belt driveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min3 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,45,000
RTO
10,3990
Insurance
3,7048,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,306

