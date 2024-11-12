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Ather Energy 450S vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
450S vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Hunter 350
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Speedometer View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg181 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Tripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
4,75010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9143,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350.
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21 Jul 2026
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison
17 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
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