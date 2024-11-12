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HomeCompare Bikes450S vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Ather Energy 450S vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
450S vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Left Side View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg195 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km455 km
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0912,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
4,75010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9144,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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