In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less