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Ather Energy 450S vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 122-161 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
450S vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Rv400
BrandAther EnergyRevolt Motors
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km150 km
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,7505,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9143,132
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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