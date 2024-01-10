Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Belt drive-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,50,000
RTO
10,3990
Insurance
3,7040
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,224

    Latest News

    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is open to provide free help to players in the electric vehicle space to adopt its charging connector, which has been recognised as standard by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
    Ather Energy plans to share its EV charging network Ather Grid with others, aims 2,500 units by March
    4 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
