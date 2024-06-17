HT Auto

Ather Energy 450S vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
450S vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Racer
BrandAther EnergyMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hr 36 Min5-6 Hrs.

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Torque
22 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-30.4 cm x 5.4 cm ,Rear :-30.4 cm x 6.3 cmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
Hydraulically actuated triple-piston calliper discDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Hydraulically actuated single-piston calliper discDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Chassis
Precision machined hybrid chassis-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1022,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,92,740
RTO
10,3992,122
Insurance
3,7046,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0974,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sporty performanceFeatures
Cons
Looks same as 450XCostly

