Ather Energy 450S vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1022,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,80,538
RTO
10,39914,773
Insurance
3,7048,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0974,461

    Latest News

    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to ₹25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of ₹lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
