In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.