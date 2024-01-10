In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm.
On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
