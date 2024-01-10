In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less