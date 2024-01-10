In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm.
On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
