Ather Energy 450S vs Honda SP160

In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,38,877
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,17,500
RTO
10,39910,900
Insurance
3,70410,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,985

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 series electric scooters come claiming that they have been built to compete with 125 cc petrol scooters.
    Ather electric scooters can beat petrol models with better resale value, claims Tarun Mehta
    3 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is open to provide free help to players in the electric vehicle space to adopt its charging connector, which has been recognised as standard by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
    Ather Energy plans to share its EV charging network Ather Grid with others, aims 2,500 units by March
    4 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
