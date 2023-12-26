In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less