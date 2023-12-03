In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less