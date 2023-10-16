In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less