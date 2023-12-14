In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less