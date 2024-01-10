In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 115 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less