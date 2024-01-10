In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Benelli Imperiale 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ather Energy 450S or Benelli Imperiale 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 engine makes power & torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less