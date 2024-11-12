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HomeCompare Bikes450S vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Ather Energy 450S vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
450S vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-39.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Self Starter Button
Indicator Controller
Rear Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Additional Storage
22 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s
Range
122 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic (37 mm)
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockMonoshock with Nitrox
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,40,915
RTO
011,603
Insurance
4,7509,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9143,488
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
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